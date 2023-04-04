Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
QazaqGaz eyes IPO as part of its development strategy till 2033

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2023, 16:07
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The national company QazaqGaz outlined the key areas of its operation until 2033 at its Expert Council meeting, Kazinform has learnt from the Fecebook account of the company’s Board Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

The draft strategy for QazaqGaz’s development for the next ten years was adopted during the meeting.

Among the main areas of its operation, the company outlined digitalization, getting an ESG rating and an IPO, tariffs and price formation, downstream, greater operating and investment activities, gas transportation system and underground gas storage facility, and so on.

Received the status of national company in 2021, QazaqGaz controls the centralized infrastructure of commercial gas transportation via main pipelines and gas distribution networks, ensures international transit, engages in gas sales in domestic and foreign markets, as well as designs, finances, builds, and exploits pipelines and gas storage facilities.

The company operates the largest network of Kazakhstan’s main gas pipelines spanning over 20.6 thousand km. and gas distribution networks with a total length of over 59 thousand km.


Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan  
