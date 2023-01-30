QazaqGaz, Eni discuss possibilities of gas processing cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sanzhar Zharkeshov, JSC NC QazaqGaz Chairman of the Board, held a meeting with Eni Exploration and Production Director Luca Vignati, Kazinform has learned from qazaqgaz.kz.

The parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation within the framework of the gas sector reform in Kazakhstan. Subsoil users are interested in the proposal to change the formula for the price of commercial gas.

Sanzhar Zharkeshov expressed readiness to work with investors on the principle of economic expediency. According to him, this approach will not only attract investments but will also provide gas to the country's domestic market.

In addition, QazaqGaz and Eni discussed possible prospects for cooperation in constructing a gas processing plant at Kashagan.

Reference:

Eni is the largest Italian oil and gas company. Eni has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992. The main activity is carried out at the Karachaganak field in the West Kazakhstan region and the North Caspian PSA field in the shallow waters of the Northern Caspian.

Photo: qazaqgaz.kz

