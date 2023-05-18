Go to the main site
    QazaqGaz, CNPC agree on cooperation in natural gas supplies

    18 May 2023, 14:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz, and Dai Houliang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC, signed a cooperation agreement within the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, to the People's Republic of China, Kazinform learned from the press service of QazaqGas.

    The agreement will enable the companies to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of natural gas supplies and geological exploration. The document also lays the foundation for building the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline.

    The parties intend to sign a natural gas purchase and sale agreement based on the resource base and throughput capacity of the QazaqGaz gas pipelines. In addition, the companies will consider cooperation in geological exploration at promising subsoil areas in Kazakhstan.

    The companies also plan to exchange experience between scientific, technical, and research centers to develop technological innovations in the gas industry.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

