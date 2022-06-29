Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qazaq TV channel wins Tumar National Prize

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 June 2022, 09:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaq TV channel became a winner of the Tumar National Prize award in The Best Director nomination for the film Zhena (Wife), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The project was directed by Kanat Beissekeyev, a well-known Kazakh journalist, filmmaker, and screenwriter.

Around 300 applications were running for the prize, primarily, in the following nominations: Best Documentary Film, Best News Program, Best Social Project, Best TV Journalist, and Best TV Anchor.

Initiated by the Ministry of Information and Social Development in 2017, Tumar National TV Prize is awarded for a contribution to the development of Kazakhstani television.

