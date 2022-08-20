Qazaq TV Channel reveals its new name

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Qazaq TV Channel has rebranded revealing its new name as JIBEK JOLY.

The TV Channel is included into the list of channels mandatory for broadcasting across Kazakhstan. The corresponding amendments were inserted to the decree of the Information and Social Development Minister.

It is the first national satellite television channel of Kazakhstan. Currently it is the part of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

The content of the channel is 100% made in Kazakhstan. It has a large audience of more than 300 mln. The channel covers culture, traditions, history, tourist and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan.



