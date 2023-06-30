Go to the main site
    Qazaq kuresi may be included in Olympic world program

    30 June 2023, 15:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Qazaq kuresi (wrestling) may be included in the Olympic world program in the near future, Diyas Akhmetsharip, official spokesperson of the Kazakhstan barysy fund, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «By making the Kazakhstan barysy tournament international, we’re promoting the national sports… Our main goal is that Qazaq kuresi is included in the Olympic world program. As of today, Qazaq kuresi is known within the country and beyond. Tournaments are held within Kazakhstan as well as in Eurasia and globally,» said Akhmetsharip at a press conference in the Kazakh capital.

    According to him, time has come to introduce Qazaq kuresi into the international arena.

    «Work is ongoing in this direction. It may happen in 2028 or 2032,» said the speaker.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

