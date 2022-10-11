Go to the main site
    Qazaq Kuresi Championships kicks off in Atyrau

    11 October 2022, 08:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Qazaq Kuresi Championships kicked off in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    It brings together over 700 wrestlers from 17 regions as well as Astana, Almat,y and Shymkent cities. It is organized by the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, the Qazaq Kuresi association, sports and physical culture department of Atyrau region. Men will vie for top honors in 55-100 kg and more and women in 48-77kg and more weight categories.

    The best wrestlers will defend the country’s colours at the world and Asian championships next year.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Atyrau Wrestling
