Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Qazaq Kuresi Championships kicks off in Atyrau
11 October 2022, 08:10

Qazaq Kuresi Championships kicks off in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Qazaq Kuresi Championships kicked off in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

It brings together over 700 wrestlers from 17 regions as well as Astana, Almat,y and Shymkent cities. It is organized by the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, the Qazaq Kuresi association, sports and physical culture department of Atyrau region. Men will vie for top honors in 55-100 kg and more and women in 48-77kg and more weight categories.

The best wrestlers will defend the country’s colours at the world and Asian championships next year.


Related news
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Kazakhstan wins 8 bronze medals at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
19yo Kazakh boxer advances to Asian Championships finals
President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly
Kazakhstan secures 3rd bronze at IBSA World Judo Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive