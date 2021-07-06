Go to the main site
    QAZAQ: History of the Golden Man documentary premieres in Kazakhstan

    6 July 2021, 13:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A presentation of a feature documentary about the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan’s path to independence «QAZAQ: History of the Golden Man» took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the documentary directed by Ukrainian Igor Lopatonok Nursultan Nazarbayev is interviewed by well-known American director Oliver Stone.

    During a press briefing in the Kazakh capital, Igor Lopatonok revealed that it took 19 months to make the documentary. Due to the ongoing coronavirus infection, the documentary crew had to make certain adjustments, but it didn’t stop them from making ‘one of the best works in his life’.

    Oliver Stone, who attended the press briefing in Nur-Sutlan, said there are a lot of talented people in Kazakhstan and the country is quite progressive. In his words, a lot has changed in the country since early 1990s.

    The 8-episode feature documentary will give an insight into Kazakhstan’s transition to become an independent nation – all the way from the nomadic past through the period of its sovereignty.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
