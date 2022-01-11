Qazaq Air continues to operate regular flights across Kazakhstan, abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Qazaq Air airline continues to operate regular flights across Kazakhstan as well as international flights to Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

According to the press service, the airline carries on with the operation of regular flights across Kazakhstan and international flights to the Russian cities of Yekaterinburg, Omsk, Novosibirk, and Kazan.

Flights to the cities of western Kazakhstan have been restored.

It was noted that tomorrow Qazaq Air will perform the following flights:

Atyrau – Aktobe 6:30 – 7:40

Nur-Sultan – Shymkent 6:20-8:20

Shymkent – Nur-Sultan 9:00-11:00

Nur-Sultan – Ust-Kamenogorsk 9:55-11:40

Ust-Kamenogorsk – Nur-Sultan 18:00-19:45

Aktobe – Turkestan 8:20 – 11:40

Turkestan – Aktobe 12:20 – 13:40

Aktobe – Nur-Sultan 14:20 – 17:15

Ust-Kamenogorsk – Turkestan 12:10-14:30

Turkestan – Ust-Kamenogorsk 15:00-17:20

Nur-Sultan – Zhezkazgan 12:10-13:20

Zhezkazgan – Nur-Sultan 17:00-18:35

Zhezkazgan – Karaganda 13:50-14:50

Karaganda – Zhezkazgan 15:20-16:20

Nur-Sultan – Omsk 20:20 – 21:30

Omsk – Nur-Sultan 22:30 – 23:30



