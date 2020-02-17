Go to the main site
    Qatari delegation headed by Minister of trade and industry visit AIFC

    17 February 2020, 16:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A delegation from Qatar, led by the Minister of trade and industry of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al-Qawari, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), the AIFC press service informs.

    The delegation also included a representative of Qatar Investment Authority - Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, Head of Qatar Stock Exchange - Rashid Al-Mansouri, Head of Investment Promotion Agency - Sheikh Ali bin Walid Thani Al-Thani, Managing Director of Investment Al Rayan Investment - Hytem Al-Kateri among others.

    AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov and members of the Qatari delegation discussed the prospects of registering a Qatari bank with the AIFC. As the Parties noted, this will provide additional opportunities for attracting investment flows through the AIFC to Kazakhstan from the Middle East, including Qatar.


    In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Qatar Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange (AIX).

    AIFC. The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) was created on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law «On the AIFC» was signed on December 7, 2015. AIFC's goal is to form a leading center of financial services at the international level. The AIFC tasks are assistance in attracting investments in the country's economy, creating an attractive environment for investing in financial services, developing the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensuring its integration with international capital markets.


    Astana International Financial Centre
