Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Qatari businessmen invited to invest in Kazakhstan

    25 November 2019, 20:41

    DOHA. KAZINFORM Today the capital of the State of Qatar hosted a forum on Kazakhstan as an Attractive Economy and Investment Destination devoted to the discussion of the socio-economic aspects of the Kazakh President’s Address to the Nation «Constructive Social Dialogue – Basis of Stability and Prosperity,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Qatar together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Qatar. Representatives of Qatar’s governmental structures and business gathered at the Intercontinental Doha Hotel for the event.

    Addressing the participants, Ambassador Askar Shokybayev touched upon the main provisions of the Presidential Address. A delegation of Kazakhstan including the representatives of the Direct Investments Fund, Astana International Financial Center and JSC NC Kazakhinvest informed the Qatari side of investment projects being implemented in Kazakhstan and held meetings with partners from Qatar.

    The forum ended with conclusion of a number of bilateral agreements.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Qatar State of the Nation Address 2019
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy