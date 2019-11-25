Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Qatari businessmen invited to invest in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 November 2019, 20:41
Qatari businessmen invited to invest in Kazakhstan

DOHA. KAZINFORM Today the capital of the State of Qatar hosted a forum on Kazakhstan as an Attractive Economy and Investment Destination devoted to the discussion of the socio-economic aspects of the Kazakh President’s Address to the Nation «Constructive Social Dialogue – Basis of Stability and Prosperity,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Qatar together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Qatar. Representatives of Qatar’s governmental structures and business gathered at the Intercontinental Doha Hotel for the event.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Askar Shokybayev touched upon the main provisions of the Presidential Address. A delegation of Kazakhstan including the representatives of the Direct Investments Fund, Astana International Financial Center and JSC NC Kazakhinvest informed the Qatari side of investment projects being implemented in Kazakhstan and held meetings with partners from Qatar.

The forum ended with conclusion of a number of bilateral agreements.

photo

photo

Kazakhstan and Qatar   State of the Nation Address 2019  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty