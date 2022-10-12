Go to the main site
    Qatari Amir calls to boost activity of Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission

    12 October 2022, 12:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission must activate its work in various spheres, Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at the enlarged meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We have discussed a number of issues at the meeting held in a closed-door format. We have noted the importance of further development of the two-countries’ cooperation in various spheres. We need to implement the agreements reached during the previous talks, including on the issue of mutual investment support. Further we need to boost the activity of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission in various spheres,» said the Qatari Amir.

    The Intergovernmental Commission suspended its work in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic.

    «I hope that the Commission will resume its activity in the nearest time. We have also touched upon the issues of regional and internal agendas. Tomorrow, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. During this Summit we will discuss the issues of politics, security and other topical issues of the Asian region,» the guest concluded.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Qatar
