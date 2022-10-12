12 October 2022, 12:00

Qatar is the most important partner in Middle East, Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani who is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan held talks.

The Kazakh President thanked the Amir of Qatar for receiving an invitation and visiting Kazakhstan, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Qatar is the most important partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East therefore the country is ready to exert efforts to further foster relations between the states.

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani thanked the Head of State for an invitation to visit Kazakhstan and warm welcome. He noted that the parties are expected today to debate the progress of implementation of the agreements achieved during the economic forum held in June in Doha. The agreements are aimed at the development of bilateral cooperation. The issues will be discussed with the participation of corresponding ministries during the talks in the extended attendance. Besides, he wished the forthcoming CICA Summit success.

As earlier reported, yesterday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in Astana. On October 13 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will take part in the VI CICA Summit.

Photo: t.me/bort_01