Qatar Airways to launch flights to Kazakhstan by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development is working on attraction of new airline companies to the country in the «open skies» regime.

Today, on November 8, 2019 in Doha (Qatar), negotiations were held between the aviation authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar. The Qatar delegation was represented by the President of the Civil Aviation Administration, Mr. Abdullah Nasser Turki Al-Subai, and Kazakhstan was represented by Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Mr. Talgat Lastaev.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Askar Shokybaev and representatives of Qatar Airways, Air Astana, and Almaty airport participated in the meeting.

The sides agreed on legal framework for the performance of regular flights with the fifth freedom of air as part of the 'open skies' regime of Kazakhstan. Thus, there will be 7 flights between Nur-Sultan and Doha per week, 7 flights per week between Almaty and Doha and 7 cargo flights per week.

According to senior Vice President of Qatar Airways, Mr. Fathi Atti, the first flights between Nur-Sultan and Doha are scheduled to be launched in December this year.

This will enable the passengers from Kazakhstan to travel to 160 destinations around the world.

For reference:

Qatar Airways is the national airline of Qatar, one of the largest airline companies in the world. The fleet includes 233 aircraft. The main transit hub of the air carrier is the International airport Hamad Doha. At the end of 2018, the airline carried about 29 million passengers.