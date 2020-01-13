Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qatar Airways opens flights to Kazakhstan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 January 2020, 16:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 30, 2020, Qatar Airways will launch its inaugural flight between Doha and Nur-Sultan.

On April 1, 2020, Qatar Airways will launch its inaugural flight between Doha and Almaty, the official Facebook account of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reads.

The inaugural flights will be performed on a Boeing 787 (Dreamliner) aircraft.

Qatar Airways will operate regular passenger flights from Doha to Nur-Sultan with a frequency of 2 flights per week and to Almaty with a frequency of 4 flights per week on an Airbus-320 aircraft.

In General, Qatar Airways will operate 6 regular passenger flights a week to Kazakhstan.

The start of ticket sales for flights between the two countries is scheduled for January 16 this year.

The opening of the flight will allow Kazakh passengers to travel to 160 destinations of Qatar Airways.

For reference:

Qatar Airways is the national airline of Qatar and one of the largest in the world. The fleet consists of 233 aircraft. The main transit hub of the air carrier is the Hamad international airport in Doha. During 2018 the airline carried about 29 million passengers.


