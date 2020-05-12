Go to the main site
    Qatar Airways offers 100,000 medical staff free tickets

    12 May 2020, 09:05

    DOHA. KAZINFORM Qatar Airways announced Monday that it will give away 100,000 free tickets to healthcare professionals worldwide as a way of thanking them for «their heroic work looking after people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.»

    «Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets,» the carrier said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The giveaway will open on May 12 and close on May 18 and healthcare professionals can register for the offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes.

    «Healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary economy class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights – one for themselves and one for a companion – to anywhere on the airline’s global network,» it added.

    Qatar Airways suspended all flights due to the pandemic except evacuations and has said that flights will restart soon.

    After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

    The pandemic has killed more than 284,800 people worldwide, with more than 4.15 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.43 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.


    фото: albawaba.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Tourism Business, companies World News COVID-19
