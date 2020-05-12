Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Qatar Airways offers 100,000 medical staff free tickets

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 May 2020, 09:05
Qatar Airways offers 100,000 medical staff free tickets

DOHA. KAZINFORM Qatar Airways announced Monday that it will give away 100,000 free tickets to healthcare professionals worldwide as a way of thanking them for «their heroic work looking after people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.»

«Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets,» the carrier said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

The giveaway will open on May 12 and close on May 18 and healthcare professionals can register for the offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes.

«Healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary economy class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights – one for themselves and one for a companion – to anywhere on the airline’s global network,» it added.

Qatar Airways suspended all flights due to the pandemic except evacuations and has said that flights will restart soon.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 284,800 people worldwide, with more than 4.15 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.43 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.


фото: albawaba.com
Tourism   Business, companies   World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims