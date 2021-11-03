Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Qatar Airways launches flights to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 November 2021, 13:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Qatar Airways airline is planning to operate regular air service with Kazakhstan en route Doha-Almaty-Doha starting from November 19, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The flights are to run twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on A-320 aircraft with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and according to the schedule available on the company’s website.

The launching of regular air services between Kazakhstan and Qatar is said to facilitate further development of trade and economic, cultural, and tourism relations between the two countries.


Transport   Kazakhstan and Qatar  
