Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Qassim University among Top 1,000 International Universities in Shanghai Ranking

    16 August 2023, 19:23

    BURAYDAH. KAZINFORM Qassim University made it for the first time in the Shanghai Ranking 2023 among the top 1,000 international universities. This achievement is a reflection of the relentless university efforts to achieve excellence, particularly in research, where the university ranked in the 801-900 range globally.

    This accomplishment is due to the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership for research, development and innovation throughout the Kingdom, and to the efforts of the university to achieve the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, among which, improving ranking in international classifications; in this case, also in line with the university's plans and strategies in place to support research, innovation and creativity, SPA reports.

    The Shanghai ranking is known as the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU); it is one of the annual publications of world university rankings and among the most prestigious international ranking bodies. It ranks institutions of higher education based on their performance in scientific research, according to several criteria, including the quality of education, faculty competence, scientific research output and size of the institution.

    This year, rankings were conducted for some 2,500 international universities.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Saudi team receives U.S. National Science Foundation Research grant worth $1.2 mln
    Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall
    Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    UK likely to record hottest day of 2023 this week: Meteorological Office
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo