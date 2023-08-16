Qassim University among Top 1,000 International Universities in Shanghai Ranking

BURAYDAH. KAZINFORM Qassim University made it for the first time in the Shanghai Ranking 2023 among the top 1,000 international universities. This achievement is a reflection of the relentless university efforts to achieve excellence, particularly in research, where the university ranked in the 801-900 range globally.

This accomplishment is due to the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership for research, development and innovation throughout the Kingdom, and to the efforts of the university to achieve the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, among which, improving ranking in international classifications; in this case, also in line with the university's plans and strategies in place to support research, innovation and creativity, SPA reports.

The Shanghai ranking is known as the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU); it is one of the annual publications of world university rankings and among the most prestigious international ranking bodies. It ranks institutions of higher education based on their performance in scientific research, according to several criteria, including the quality of education, faculty competence, scientific research output and size of the institution.

This year, rankings were conducted for some 2,500 international universities.