Qantar tragedy: 31 amnestied

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The General Prosecutor’s Office revealed that 31 people who took part in the January riots have been amnestied, Kazinform reports.

As is known, the provisions of the Law of Kazakhstan «On Amnesty» came into force since November 3 this year in relation to persons who committed criminal acts during the January events.

The courts terminated criminal cases against 9 persons, the sentences of 981 convicts were commuted. Since the application of the Law 31 persons were released from prison facilities under the amnesty.



