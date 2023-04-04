Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open

    4 April 2023, 12:14

    CHARLESTON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 47th by WTA) won at the start of the Credit One Charleston Open in the U.S., Kazinform learned from the KTF.

    Putintseva beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina who had come back from a long break related to a baby birth. The match ended in three sets with the score 6:7 (3:7), 6:2, 6:4. The game lasted for 2 hours and 48 minutes.

    In the second round, she will face Russian player Yekaterina Aleksandrova (ranked 17th by WTA).

    The prize fund of the Charleston tournament is $780,000.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events