Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 April 2023, 12:14
Photo: ktf.kz

CHARLESTON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 47th by WTA) won at the start of the Credit One Charleston Open in the U.S., Kazinform learned from the KTF.

Putintseva beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina who had come back from a long break related to a baby birth. The match ended in three sets with the score 6:7 (3:7), 6:2, 6:4. The game lasted for 2 hours and 48 minutes.

In the second round, she will face Russian player Yekaterina Aleksandrova (ranked 17th by WTA).

The prize fund of the Charleston tournament is $780,000.


