Putintseva strolls into Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open second round

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 January 2021, 21:10
Putintseva strolls into Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open second round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 28th-seed Yuliya Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated the Italian Martina Trevisan, ranked 85th by WTA, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the match that lasted 1h and 24min the 26-year-old Putintseva hit two aces, made four faults, and saved three break points and the 27-year-old Martina Trevisan fired one ace, made four double faults, and saved no break point. The two faced each other for the first time.

In the second round the Kazakhstani will face the winner of Barbora Krejčíková vs Jamie Loeb encounter.


