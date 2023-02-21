Putintseva, Rybakina to face top Czech players at WTA 1000 Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina will hold today regular matches at the WTA 1000 Dubai tournament, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the second round match of women’s singles, Putintseva will play vs the world No15 Petra Kvitová from the Czech Republic. The match is set to start at 04:00 pm Astana time.

As for Rybakina, she will face another Czech tennis player Maria Bouzkova (ranked 26th in WTA rankings) at 06:30 pm.

Photo: ktf.kz