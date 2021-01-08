Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Putintseva reaches Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open 3rd round

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 January 2021, 21:30
Putintseva reaches Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open 3rd round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani pro tennis player Yulia Putintseva won over Czech Barbora Krejčíková 6/4, 7/5 to reach the third round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

28 seed Yulia(26yo) needed 1h 59min to eliminate Barbora Krejčíková (25yo), ranked 65th by the WTA. The Kazakhstani hit three aces, made one fault, and saved three break points. The Czech fired three aces, made one double fault, and saved one break point.

Putintseva is to play against American Sofia Kenin in the 1/8 finals.


Sport   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events