    Putintseva of Kazakhstan wins first-round doubles match at Roland Garros

    2 June 2021, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan paired with Cristina-Andreea Mitu of Romania has advanced to the second round of the playoff of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the opening round of the 2021 Roland Garros doubles Putintseva and Mitu defeated Polish Alicja Rosolska and American CoCo Vandeweghe 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

    The Kazakhstani-Romanian made four double faults, and saved six break points, whereas their opponents seven double faults, and saved four break points.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

