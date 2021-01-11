Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Putintseva loses Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open 3rd round

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 January 2021, 10:42
ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva lost in the 3rd round at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the third round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, Putintseva (Kazakhstan) lost to top seed Sofia Kenin (USA) 6:3, 6:7, 4:6.

In the 2h 40min match the Kazakhstan fired six aces, made five double faults, and saved five break points out of 12. The two players’ match record is 1:0 for the American.


Sport   Tennis  
