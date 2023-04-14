Go to the main site
    Putintseva leads Kazakhstan to 1-0 victory over Poland in 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying

    14 April 2023, 17:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 45th in the world, defeated Magda Linette of Poland, world no. 19, in the first match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, Kazinform cites Vesti.kz.

    Kazakhstani Putintseva beat her Polish opponent in two sets 7-5, 6-3, leading Kazakhstan to a 1-0 victory over Poland in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying, currently taking place in the Kazakh capital.

    Earlier it was reported that matches of Kazakhstan and Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying are set to be played on April 14-15.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

