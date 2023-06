INDIAN WELLS. KAZINFORM Two strongest tennis players of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina, World No 16, and Yulia Putinsteva, ranking 43rd in WTA rankings, met at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

Putintseva beat Rybakina in the women’s singles Round 64 with a score of 6:2, 7:6 (7:5). The match lasted for 1 hour 59 minutes.

Next Putintseva will face Jeļena Ostapenko from Latvia.