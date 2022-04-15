Go to the main site
    Putintseva beats ex-world No.1 at Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier in Nur-Sultan

    15 April 2022, 17:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva claimed the first win for Kazakhstan at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying Round taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup encounter between the teams of Kazakhstan and Germany, Putintseva beat the world's former number one, winner of three Grand Slam tournaments Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

    On the second day of the Kazakhstan vs. Germany encounter, Elena Rybakina is to take on Laura Siegemund.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

