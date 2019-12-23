Go to the main site
    Putin to deliver address to the parliament on January 15

    23 December 2019, 21:51

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to deliver his annual address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, on January 15, 2020, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

    «As for the next year, we officially announce that Vladimir Putin plans to deliver his address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020,» Peskov said, TASS reports.

    The work on the content of this address is only beginning, he noted. Peskov also said there was «nothing unusual» that the president chose this date.

    This year marks 25 years since the president delivered his first address to the parliament in modern Russian history. Putin has made a total of 15 addresses and the previous one was delivered on February 20.

    Traditionally, the topics and the content of this address are not made public in advance.

    The address to the Federal Assembly is one of the most important annual events in the president’s schedule. The document, which outlines the goals and tasks for the country, becomes a guideline to follow for the government and the parliament.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Parliament Russia
