Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Putin to deliver address to the parliament on January 15

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 December 2019, 21:51
Putin to deliver address to the parliament on January 15

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to deliver his annual address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, on January 15, 2020, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

«As for the next year, we officially announce that Vladimir Putin plans to deliver his address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020,» Peskov said, TASS reports.

The work on the content of this address is only beginning, he noted. Peskov also said there was «nothing unusual» that the president chose this date.

This year marks 25 years since the president delivered his first address to the parliament in modern Russian history. Putin has made a total of 15 addresses and the previous one was delivered on February 20.

Traditionally, the topics and the content of this address are not made public in advance.

The address to the Federal Assembly is one of the most important annual events in the president’s schedule. The document, which outlines the goals and tasks for the country, becomes a guideline to follow for the government and the parliament.

Parliament   Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region