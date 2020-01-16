Go to the main site
    Putin signs decree appointing Mishustin Russia’s prime minister

    16 January 2020, 21:55

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as the country’s prime minister, TASS reported.

    «In accordance with Article 83(a) of the Russian Constitution, Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin is appointed as Russia’s Prime Minister,» says the decree published on the Kremlin’s website.

    The decree comes into force on the day of its signing.

    Earlier on Thursday, the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) gave its consent to Mishustin’s appointment. As many as 383 lawmakers voted ‘yes,’ no one voted ‘no,’ while 41 abstained from voting.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

