Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Putin signs decree appointing Mishustin Russia’s prime minister

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 January 2020, 21:55
Putin signs decree appointing Mishustin Russia’s prime minister

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as the country’s prime minister, TASS reported.

«In accordance with Article 83(a) of the Russian Constitution, Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin is appointed as Russia’s Prime Minister,» says the decree published on the Kremlin’s website.

The decree comes into force on the day of its signing.

Earlier on Thursday, the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) gave its consent to Mishustin’s appointment. As many as 383 lawmakers voted ‘yes,’ no one voted ‘no,’ while 41 abstained from voting.


Russia    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region