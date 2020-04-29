Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Putin prolongs non-working days in Russia till May 11

29 April 2020, 08:28
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled to prolong non-working days introduced due to coronavirus till May 11 nationwide at a video conference on ways of resistance to the spread of the coronavirus in regions.

The coronavirus situation in Russia remains very tense and the country has not passed its peak yet, Vladimir Putin said.

«The daily number of new cases of the disease has relatively stabilized. But this should not 'soothe' us since the situation remains very tense. Specialists and scientists say that the peak has not passed yet,» the Russian president stressed.

The risks of catching infection of the novel coronavirus in Russia are ‘reaching their climax,’ he elaborated. «We are now probably faced with the most rigorous stage of the fight against this epidemiology,» Putin went on. «Risks of catching the infection are reaching their climax. The danger and the lethal threat of the virus persist and it goes for everyone.»

The positive thing is that Russia has managed to slow down the pace of the novel coronavirus spread in the country, Vladimir Putin commented. «The most important issue that I would like to point out summing up the results of the recent weeks is that we have managed to slow down the spread of the epidemic,» Putin said. «This is the result of our common work, the responsibility of millions of citizens of our country, who have followed recommendations of doctors and experts, taking care of their own health and of the health of others.»

But still strict preventive measures must be observed, the president underscored.

He recalled that two sets of long holidays were due at the beginning of May, with three working days — May 6, 7 and 8 — sandwiched between them. Putin said that «even in an ordinary situation many would prefer to stay off work [on May 6, 7 and 8 — TASS], to take paid leaves, and now there are still fewer reasons to take risks.»

«I believe it will be correct to declare these three days as non-working ones. Normal wages are to be preserved. The period of off-work days will last till May 11 inclusively. Let me draw your attention to the fact that the strict preventive measures adopted in regions must be enforced,» Putin said.

Read more on TASS


Coronavirus   Russia   
