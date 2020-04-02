Putin prolonged paid non-working days for Russians until April 30

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his second address to the nation on the coronavirus situation in the last eight days. The head of state’s speech is broadcast by Russian television.

The president declared that paid non-working days in Russia would be prolonged until April 30.

«We have not passed the peak of the epidemic in the world and in our country yet. Due to this, I have decided to prolong the non-working days until the end of the month, that is, until April 30.» He stressed that workers would still be paid during the days-off.

Public agencies, pharmacies, groceries, essential good shops will continue working during the days-off, the president informed.

Vladimir Putin has thanked all those who observe coronavirus prevention recommendations, in particular medics. «I am certain that all citizens will join their voices to the deepest thanks to our medical workers,» Putin stated in his televised message.

Source: TASS



