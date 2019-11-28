Putin outlines course of CSTO Collective Security Council’s development during Russia’s chairmanship

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has outlined the areas of development of the CSTO Collective Security Council during Russia's chairmanship, Kazinform reports.

«It seems advisable to boost the activity of the CSTO Crisis Response Centre including in exchange of operational data. We will further strive for strengthening interaction with the partners in fight with international terrorism and extremism. We find it useful to continue joint operations on detection and liquidation of international terrorist groups in the CSTO space, their bases, other information and sources of financing. We are ready to share our anti-terrorism experience and to apply it in improvement of the CSTO’s operational potential,» Vladimir Putin said.

According to him, the priority task is to intensify the activities of the CSTO in combating drug trafficking.

«For this purpose we are planning to initiate the compilation of a new updated anti-drug strategy of the CSTO for 2021-2025 which will include further certain measures on prevention of drug trafficking and production and strengthening the border regime. In our opinion, particular attention should be paid to the issues related to raising the CSTO’s peacekeeping potential, maintaining high preparedness of peacekeeping forces,» the Russian Leader noted.

«We suggest continuing the development of regulatory-legal acts and organizational documents which will let the CSTO divisions join the peacekeeping operations under the UN aegis,» he added.