    Pull-up bar is my loyal companion, says Tartyl Fest contest finalist Yerbolat Bimurzayev

    6 February 2023, 16:09

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - 31-year-old Yerbolat Bimurzayev from Turkestan prepares for the Tartyl Fest grand finale to take place February 18, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Yerbolat, a finalist of Tartyl Fest (Pull-up contest), steps up his training by lifting weights and doing pull-ups on a daily basis. He also runs regularly in the morning.

    «I was looking forward to the festival. I began training last November, when the grand finale was announced. Since then, the pull-up bar has become my loyal companion,» said the athlete.

    Yerbolat, who pulled up 23 times, is the winner of the Tartyl Fest regional contest held in Turkestan last year.

    Engaged in the Kazakh wrestling and gymnastics clubs since childhood, Yerbolat is the winner of many competitions, and city and regional championships in weightlifting and street workout.

    Weightlifting master of sports candidate Yerbolat is a trainer at the fitness center at Turkestan Arena stadium.

    «I'm one of the three siblings in my family. My older brother is an artist at the theater, and my senior sister is a designer. I chose a career as an athlete and do not regret it. I'm grateful for the support to my parents, wife, and the entire family,» he says.

    The Tartyl Fest grand finale is scheduled for February 18, 2023, in the city of Astana.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

