Public transport working hours extended in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Public transport working hours have been extended for an hour in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Starting today, 17 January, public transport will operate from 8:00 am till 21:00 pm.

Almaty underground will also resume its operations starting 17 January from 7:00 am till 21:00 pm.