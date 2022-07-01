Go to the main site
    Public transport ridership up in Kazakhstan

    1 July 2022, 16:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bus transport revenue stood at KZT40.2bn or 90% of the total revenue gained from passenger services, 27% of all revenue, Kazinform reports.

    In January-May of 2022, the revenues of the companies of motor and city electric transport stood at KZT148.9bn, 35.4% more than last year's figure. Cargo transportation profits were up 39.5% over the year, up to KZT104.2bn, while passenger traffic revenues were up 26.6%, up to KZT44.6bn, Ranking.kz reports.

    Taxi traffic revenues were estimated at KZT1.8bn, up 5.8%. Passenger transportation stood at 2.7 billion people in Jan-May this year, rising by 16% in a year. Public transport ridership was 1.8bn passengers, taxi ridership - 881.8mln, trolleybus ridership - 13.1mln, and tram ridership - 12.2mln.

    Passenger traffic rose 16.3% to 29.6bn passenger-kilometers over the five months of this year.

    Motor and city electric transport carried 1.12bn tons of cargo and luggage in January-May of 2022, up 1.6%. Cargo turnover stood at 52.7bn tkm, down 1.2%.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

