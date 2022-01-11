Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Public service centres resume their work in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2022, 10:24
ALMATY. KAZINFORM On January 11 the public service centres resumed their work in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The centres open from 09:00 a.m. until 06:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday. The centres provide all services except for identification card, passport and migration services department.

As earlier reported, the specialized public service centres and migration service centre also suspended their operations nationwide.

As of today, the public service centres do not work only in Almaty region.

To recap, Almaty city imposed the state of emergency on January 19. The anti-terror operation in the city is underway.


