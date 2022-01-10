Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Public service centres resume operations in Kazakhstan

    10 January 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The public service centres nationwide, but for Almaty city and Almaty region, have resumed their operations, the press service of the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry reports.

    The public service centres nationwide, but for Almaty city and Almaty region, have resumed their operations on January 10.

    Disruptions may occur depending on the quality of the communication.

    Besides, vehicle registration centres do not work nationwide.

    More information will be provided later, is said in a statement.

    As earlier reported, the public service centres suspended their work as Kazakhstan imposed the state of emergency.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Transport Digital Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region