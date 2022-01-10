Public service centres resume operations in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The public service centres nationwide, but for Almaty city and Almaty region, have resumed their operations, the press service of the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry reports.

Disruptions may occur depending on the quality of the communication.

Besides, vehicle registration centres do not work nationwide.

More information will be provided later, is said in a statement.

As earlier reported, the public service centres suspended their work as Kazakhstan imposed the state of emergency.



