Public sector employees’ salaries to increase twofold in Kazakhstan
11 October 2022, 15:57

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov promised to increase public sector employees’ salaries twofold, Kazinform reports.

«As per the Presidential instruction outlined in his September 1 Address to the Nation, the minimum wage will be raised from 60,000 tenge to 70,000 tenge. This measure will touch 1,8mln hired workers,» Alikhan Smailov replied to a deputy inquiry.

According to the Prime Minister, public sector employees’ salaries will be raised twofold within 4 years.


