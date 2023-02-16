Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Public hearing on future location of atomic power plant to be held in Almaty rgn

16 February 2023, 15:39
KONAYEV. KAZINFORM - Public hearing on the future location of an atomic power plant is to be held in a secondary school in Ulken village, Zhambyl district, Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Sammruk Kazyna Fund.

The company said in a statement that a public hearing on the future location of an atomic power plant is to take place in a secondary school in Ulken village, Zhambyl district, Almaty region at 11:00am on February 28.

During the event, local residents are expected to share their views and get answers from experts regarding the project.

The hearing is to be led by Zhabmyl region's administration office with information support from the Samruk Kazyna fund.

The event is to be broadcast on the company's YouTube channel and Instagram account.


