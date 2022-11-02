Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Public health risks increasing in flood-affected Pakistan, warns WHO

2 November 2022, 21:15
Public health risks increasing in flood-affected Pakistan, warns WHO
2 November 2022, 21:15

Public health risks increasing in flood-affected Pakistan, warns WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Public health risks are increasing, driven by damaged infrastructure, stagnant water and inadequate sanitation facilities, the UN health agency said.

Dr. Richard Brennan, WHO Regional Emergency Director, said that the catastrophe has pushed the country to the brink and that diseases are rampant, the UN News reports.

He added that a food crisis is looming, the economy is deteriorating, and winter is fast approaching. The eight million flood-affected people who need health assistance require essential medical supplies and access to essential healthcare.

Multiple disease threats

Dr. Brennan said that humanitarian agencies face an uphill battle. «Enormous volumes of persistent flood waters, in particular, have provided breeding sites for mosquitos, resulting in an ongoing malaria outbreak in 32 districts.

«From July to early October 2022, over 540,000 malaria cases have been reported. Other health threats include increasing cases of diarrheal diseases, an ongoing dengue fever outbreak, measles and diphtheria.

He said that among the biggest concerns were high rates of severe acute malnutrition.

«Access to safe water and sanitation remains limited, with people using contaminated water for household consumption. Pregnant women need access to clean and safe delivery services.»

WHO expressed concern that, in the context of multiple other competing demands, the international response has not risen to the urgent needs of flood-affected communities.

More than $81.5 million is needed to respond to the health crisis in flood-affected areas of Pakistan to ensure coordinated delivery of essential healthcare services, efficient management of severe acute malnutrition, and stronger outbreak detection, and control.

With the funds available, WHO explained that it is acting quickly to protect health and to deliver essential services, especially for those displaced by the floods, through static and mobile health camps.

To date, medicines and emergency supplies worth $1.5 million have been distributed while over $6 million worth of supplies are in the pipeline.

Efforts have been scaled up to prevent and control disease outbreaks, including strengthening surveillance, undertaking vaccination campaigns against measles and cholera, ensuring early diagnosis and treatment or malaria, and providing access to clean water.

In addition, 10 Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) and three operational hubs have been established in Sukkur, Hyderabad and Naseerabad districts.


Photo: news.un.org

Related news
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
Aida Balayeva outlines Kazakhstan’s accomplishments in gender equality policy
World population reaches 8 billion, says UN
Read also
UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
Chile announces 1st monkeypox death
Aida Balayeva outlines Kazakhstan’s accomplishments in gender equality policy
World population reaches 8 billion, says UN
COP27 presidency, FAO launch food initiative to support climate vulnerable communities
WHO expert calls for faster response to climate change
Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh
COVID should not be viewed as seasonal disease — WHO Representative
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News