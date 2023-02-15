Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Public debt 2,762 bn, 150% of GDP, at end of 2022 in Italy

15 February 2023, 20:15
ROME. KAZINFORM - The Bank of Italy said Wednesday that the nation's public debt stood at 2,762.5 billion euros on December 31, 2022, or 150.3% of GDP, Kazinform cites ANSA.

That was up from 2,765 billion euros in November and from 2,678 billion at the end of 2021.

The central bank said it held 26.2% of the national debt in December, up from 25.3% at the end of 2021.


Photo: ansa.it

