    Public Council under Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency set up

    5 April 2021, 16:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A Public Council of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan has been set up following the methodological assistance from the Ministry of Information and Social Development and in line with the Act on Public Councils as part of the Hearing State concept, Kazinform reports.

    The Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan was established on instructions by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the efficiency of the combat against shadow economy.

    The Public Council aiming at providing control over the Agency’s activities is to be chaired by Salimbay Shuneev.

    At the session of the Council held on April 1, 2021, the number of commissions in the Agency’s focus areas as well as the membership of the Public Council’s Board and the Commissions’ Chairmen was approved.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

