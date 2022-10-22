Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets

    22 October 2022, 22:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new third roster of the Public Council on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, established in 2016 pursuant to the Law «On Public Councils», held a meeting, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

    Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Aigul Kuspan was elected as the new Chairman of the Council.

    During the meeting, a number of organizational decisions were adopted and the members of the Council discussed the main directions of its forthcoming activities in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, civil society, academia and NGOs.


    Photo: gov.kz





    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
    Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
    President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital